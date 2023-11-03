AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $143.26 on Monday. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

