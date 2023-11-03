AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.26 on Monday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

