Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,941,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626,959 shares.The stock last traded at $23.02 and had previously closed at $22.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCM. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABCM

Abcam Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Abcam by 12.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 91.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 273,986 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.