abrdn plc Buys 5,408 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

