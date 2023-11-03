abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.91% of PJT Partners worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PJT. UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PJT opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.