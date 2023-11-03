abrdn plc Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYK opened at $278.30 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

