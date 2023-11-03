abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

abrdn plc grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,033 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $29,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.