abrdn plc Has $24.79 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

