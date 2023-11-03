abrdn plc Has $24.91 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,446 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $24,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

NYSE LVS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

