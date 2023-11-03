abrdn plc Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of HP worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.85 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

