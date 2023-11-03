abrdn plc Has $32.37 Million Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,231 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.30% of Dorman Products worth $32,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 679.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

DORM opened at $66.45 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

