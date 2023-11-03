abrdn plc Has $33.69 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.