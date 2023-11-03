abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.29% of Hasbro worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $46.51 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

