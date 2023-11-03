abrdn plc Purchases 10,366 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

abrdn plc boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 23,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $124.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.