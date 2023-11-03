abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

