abrdn plc Sells 15,705 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.