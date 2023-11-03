abrdn plc Sells 53,438 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,438 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $27,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.48. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

