abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,198 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $32,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

