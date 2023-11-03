ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

