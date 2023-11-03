Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.78. The company had a trading volume of 210,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.51. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,467. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

