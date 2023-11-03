Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.
Acushnet Stock Up 9.4 %
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Acushnet
In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.
