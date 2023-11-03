Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,978 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 103,058 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $197,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 1.2 %

Adobe stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,924. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.