Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.30 on Friday, hitting $565.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,924. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

