Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Raised by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $731,960,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $565.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,924. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.97 and a 200 day moving average of $482.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

