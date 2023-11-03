Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE WMS traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.18. 46,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,899. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.