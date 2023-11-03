Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.58, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.