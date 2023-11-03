Aflac Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Aflac has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Aflac has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NYSE:AFL opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.03.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

