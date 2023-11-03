Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

