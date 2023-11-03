Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $289.62 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.13 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

