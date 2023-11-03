Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Air T has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.04.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
