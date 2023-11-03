Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. Air T has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

