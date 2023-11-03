Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock valued at $87,937,880. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

