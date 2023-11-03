Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.59. 2,112,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,326,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.4% in the third quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.3% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

