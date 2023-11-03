Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Airgain has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 10,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 345,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,112 shares of company stock worth $97,190. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

