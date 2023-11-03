Akita Drilling Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Akita Drilling in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.00 million.

Akita Drilling has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.23.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

