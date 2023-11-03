Akita Drilling to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Akita Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling Stock Performance

Akita Drilling has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

Akita Drilling ( TSE:AKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.00 million.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akita Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akita Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.