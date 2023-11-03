Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.80.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

