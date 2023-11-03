Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.80.
ALB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %
Albemarle stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
