Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $7.07. Alight shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 889,338 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Alight Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alight during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Further Reading

