Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $351.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $192.32 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.93 and a 200 day moving average of $319.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

