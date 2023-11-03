Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

