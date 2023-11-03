Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

