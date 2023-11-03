Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

ARLP opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.28. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after buying an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,849,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,591,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,293,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 206,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,231,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 132,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.