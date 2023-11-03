Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.03 and last traded at C$18.03. 122,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 361,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Today’s most attractive beauty stock has double-digit potential
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is it time to game the Electronic Arts market?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.