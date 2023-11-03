Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,121,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,901 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

