Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

