Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 149559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

