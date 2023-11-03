Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 149559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $737.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.20.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
