Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Up 6.8 %

Altice USA stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

