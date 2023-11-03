Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

