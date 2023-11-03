Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

Amcor Stock Up 1.1 %

AMCR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

