Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $27.12 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 662,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,008 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 19.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Ameresco by 70.2% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 466,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 192,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

