American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.
American Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
American Electric Power Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
